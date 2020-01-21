Start crushing 2020 fitness resolutions with this playlist

Once again, it is the time of year that the Student Recreation Center gets more packed than ever. Every machine and weight is taken as students try, once again, to achieve their New Year’s resolution of “getting fit.”

Whether or not working out becomes a habit for a person is largely determined by mindset and motivation. One of the most popular and effective ways of increasing levels of motivation is music.

Studies show that the beats per minute (BPM) of the music that one listens to while working out is vital to the success of the workout. Generally, music that is best for working out ranges between 120 and 160 BPM. Here are a few workout playlists suggestions from a Georgia State student and gym regular that are sure to help anyone reach their 2020 fitness goals.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC

Georgia State student David Echard says that this song is particularly helpful in motivating him for weightlifting.

“If I walk into the gym, and I just wanna kick the weight’s ass and go all gorilla-like, then I’ll listen to either hard punk — something like The Suicide Machines — or faster-paced classic rock — something like Foreigner or maybe AC/DC,” Echard said.

This AC/DC classic comes in at 127 BPM and is cited by Shape Magazine as being one of the best songs to which one can exercise.

“Double Vision” by Foreigner

This classic rock favorite is another suggestion from Echard. Coming in at 129 BPM, this song is perfect for weightlifting or a lighter cardio session. Paired with lyrics like “My mind is racing, but my body’s in the lead” and “Tonight’s the night, I’m gonna push it to the limit,” this is a perfect song for a rock fan’s time in the gym.

“Whole Lotta Rosie” by AC/DC

AC/DC’s second appearance on this list is also one of the most fast-paced suggestions. With a rate of 158 BPM, “Whole Lotta Rosie” is a perfect choice for even the most strenuous of cardio sessions. Generally, the best music for a run is between 147 and 160 BPM, putting this song on the higher end of that spectrum.

“Eye for an Eye” by Mobb Deep

The first rap suggestion of this list, Echard explains the situations where he most likely listens to old-school hip-hop.

“If I’m training with someone or chatting while training them, I’ll probably listen to old-school hip-hop, Echard said. “I usually listen to some East Coast rap like Mobb Deep or Nas, but sometimes, I’ll listen to West Coast like Dre and Ice Cube.”

At 170 BPM, this song is the second-fastest on this list, making it perfect for any workout from weightlifting to cardio.

“Fire Squad” by J. Cole

Echard’s final suggestion is a little more modern. Blazing at 175 BPM, this is the fastest song on this list. The fast pace makes this song perfect for any workout from heavy weightlifting to sprinting. This suggestion will be sure to match even the heaviest exercise and keep motivation levels high throughout the workout.

Going to the gym can be intimidating if one is not used to it. So-called “gymtimidation” is a major reason that many quit working out. But one can be sure to keep their head high with these workout playlist suggestions.