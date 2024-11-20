Six Players the Falcons Should Target at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline

As the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches, the Atlanta Falcons find themselves in a position to reinforce their roster for a potential playoff run. Despite noticeable improvements this season, there are key areas that could benefit from an infusion of talent. The team currently ranks last in the league with just six sacks, highlighting a glaring need in the pass rush department. General Manager Terry Fontenot made a significant move earlier by acquiring veteran linebacker Matthew Judon, but adding another impact player would help the team capitalize on its playoff potential.

“We’ve made it clear we’re committed to winning now, and we’ll explore every option to make this team stronger. If a move can elevate our defense, it’s something we have to consider,” said Fontenot, reflecting the team’s aggressive approach to trade opportunities.

Here’s a look at six players the Falcons should consider targeting before the November 5 deadline:

1. DE Preston Smith (Packers)

Preston Smith, a veteran pass rusher with a proven track record, has been linked to multiple teams as the trade deadline looms. At 32 years old, Smith has maintained consistent productivity throughout his career, recording at least eight sacks in six of his nine seasons. His experience and ability to generate pressure could provide a major boost to the Falcons’ defense. Smith’s familiarity with the city as an Atlanta native adds another layer of appeal. For a team struggling to get after opposing quarterbacks, Smith’s consistent impact could be exactly what they need.

2. DE Maxx Crosby (Raiders)

While Raiders owner Mark Davis has downplayed the idea of trading star players, the current state of the franchise suggests otherwise. Maxx Crosby has been one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL since entering the league in 2019, amassing 58.5 sacks in 89 games. This season, he has recorded more sacks (6.5) than the Falcons’ entire defense. At 28, Crosby still has several productive years left and could be the game-changing piece Atlanta needs to bolster its pass rush.

3. DE Myles Garrett (Browns)

Myles Garrett is the crown jewel of the potential trade market, but acquiring him would come at a hefty price. The Browns’ disastrous 1-6 start and the season-ending injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson make a rebuild seem likely. Garrett, a generational talent with 92.5 career sacks, could be the transformative force that pushes the Falcons’ defense to the next level. If Fontenot is willing to swing for the fences, landing Garrett would be the boldest move of the deadline.

4. EDGE Chase Young (Saints)

While intra-division trades are rare, the Falcons could explore a buy-low opportunity with Saints edge rusher Chase Young. The 25-year-old’s career has been hampered by injuries, and he has struggled to live up to his potential since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2020. However, Young’s contract situation makes him a relatively affordable trade target. Even with his inconsistency, Young has flashed moments of brilliance and could be a worthwhile gamble for a mid-round draft pick.

5. WR Mike Williams (Jets)

While improving the pass rush remains the top priority, adding depth to the wide receiver corps could also pay dividends for the Falcons’ playoff hopes. Mike Williams, who has been displaced by Davante Adams in New York, is a low-risk, high-reward option. Standing at 6’4”, Williams offers size and a downfield threat to complement Atlanta’s existing weapons, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. With Kirk Cousins under center, having an additional big-bodied receiver could open up the offense and provide more scoring opportunities.

6. EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah (Dolphins)

If the Falcons prefer a more conservative approach, Emmanuel Ogbah could be a practical addition. At 30, Ogbah is still relatively productive and could help fill gaps left by injuries to Lorenzo Carter and rookie Bralen Trice. Ogbah’s two sacks this season surpass any individual total on the Falcons’ roster, highlighting the team’s struggles to get after the quarterback. Ogbah wouldn’t be the headline-making addition fans might hope for, but he could provide reliable depth and steady production for the stretch run.

The ball is now in Terry Fontenot’s court. Can he make the moves necessary to elevate Atlanta to the next level?