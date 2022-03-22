Six Black people-friendly international travel destinations

With COVID-19 restrictions having eased up since the height of the pandemic, many people are excited about traveling again.

One concern that has always remained prevalent within the Black community is racism outside the U.S. With as stressful as traveling can be, these notably six safe and welcoming international locations can provide some peace of mind.

Jamaica

With this Caribbean island’s notoriety for its rich culture and amazing beach views, there is much to take in when traveling here. Jamaica is predominately populated with people of African descent who welcome all kinds of tourists every year. Although there are many places to eat Jamaican food in the U.S., nothing compares to trying the real thing where jerk-style cooking was born.

Brazil

According to the 2010 census, it is estimated that 91 million people in Brazil are Black or have African lineage. With these numbers, it will not be hard for travelers to feel at home.

Many people consider Brazil to have the “body of America and the soul of Africa” because of its history and African influence in the food.

Aside from the culture, Brazil is known for its year-round beautiful weather as it sits right below the equator, making for a humid yet tropical climate.

Dominican Republic

Sharing a large island with Haiti, the Dominican Republic is yet another place where seeing a Black or brown face is very common.

This is a great destination for those who enjoy exploring the outdoors and do not mind getting wet in the process.

The 27 Waterfalls of Damajagua is a famous canyon on the island that consists of several waterfalls, hiking trails and swimming opportunities. .

The nightlife is unlike any other as there are many evening adventures to choose from such as bars, restaurants and clubs.

Madagascar

Sitting on the southeastern coast of Africa, Madagascar is the second-largest island country in the world.

Although the island is underdeveloped regarding tourist attractions, people still come and explore the island’s wildlife and lush forests. Just like the popular 2005 film “Madagascar”, the country is known for being home to the white-ring-tailed Lemur.

Given that Madagascar is part of the African motherland, Black travelers should feel right at home when visiting.

Thailand

Located in Southeast Asia, Thailand is one of the most visited Asian countries with the delicious food and great weather bringing people back.

This country is a diverse melting pot of people as tourists from all over the world come to visit and experience this cultural hub. There is plenty for tourists to see and do all over the country, such as hike through the lush jungles and indulging in crystal blue beaches.

Many locals and other visitors have noted how cheap it is to eat in Thailand and get the most out of their money when it comes to housing.

Greece

This family-friendly vacation destination is located in Southeastern Europe and accommodates millions of tourists every year.

This country has a rich history dating back centuries with many historical monuments still standing today.

For those who love a glass of good wine, Greece has a wide assortment that is worth trying as the grapes are grown and produced on the mainland, giving people a real taste of Greece. Greece is also known to have great hospitality towards its visitors, so people of all kinds are welcome there.