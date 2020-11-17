Simply Signal recipes: southern-style sweet potato soufflé

Thanksgiving is a holiday that many look forward to every year. It’s a time for showing gratitude and spending time with loved ones. There is no better way to celebrate than with a hot plate of delicious food.

When people think of Thanksgiving, it often reminds them of their grandma’s best recipe that they have been waiting for all year. It can also be a time to show off one’s skills in the kitchen.

It can be especially hard to make room for all the different kinds of food during Thanksgiving. Everyone has their favorites such as the sides, the meats or even the desserts. Sophomore Yazmine Borner’s favorite dish is a classic: baked macaroni and cheese.

“I always look forward to my mom’s macaroni and cheese no matter what the occasion is because no one does it better than her,” Borner said. “I really like all of the cheese she puts in there and how creamy it is when it comes out the oven.”

The dressing is one of junior Katelyn Edwards’ favorite parts of Thanksgiving, and she can’t keep her hands off the dish. When her grandmother makes it, it never stays on the table for too long.

“My grandma’s dressing is one of my go-to sides during Thanksgiving dinner, and it is even better paired with cranberry sauce,” Edwards said. “She makes it her own by adding turkey meat to it. I think that’s what makes it so good.”

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s no better way to finish the night off than with some dessert. Southern-style sweet potato soufflé topped with marshmallows will be just the thing to cure anyone’s sweet tooth.

Cook time: 50 minutes

Prep: 20 minutes

Total cook time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

3 lbs of sweet potatoes

4.5 oz of evaporated milk

5 tbs of melted butter

1 tsp of vanilla extract

2 eggs

½ cup of brown sugar

½ tsp of cinnamon

1 cup of marshmallows (topping)

Steps:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and butter a casserole dish. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes and add to a large pot of cold water. Bring the water to a boil on high heat, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Pour potatoes into a colander to drain in the sink. Mash the potatoes in a bowl and mix in brown sugar, cinnamon, evaporated milk, vanilla, butter and beaten eggs. Put in a blender for a smoother consistency, then pour into a casserole dish and bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove casserole from the oven and top with marshmallows and any other desired ingredients. Place back in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until marshmallows are golden brown. Let it cool, then serve.

This dish is a sweet treat that is not only easy to make but is sharable with the whole family. Whether it’s made by the book or with a twist, it is still a great dessert to end the day.

Happy Thanksgiving from The Signal to the students at Georgia State.