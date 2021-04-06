Simply Signal Recipes: Post-impressionist desserts

Post-impressionism is an art movement developed in the 1890s known for its use of vivid colors and real-life subjects, depicted in a distorted form. A few famous artists of this time include Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet. This weekâ€™s edition of Simply Signal Recipes takes inspiration from post-impressionist artists of the past and shows you how to turn your desserts into a canvas.

CLAUDE MONET-INSPIRED COOKIES

Cookie ingredients

Instructions for cut-out sugar cookies

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking pans with parchment paper. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about two minutes.

Add the egg, vanilla, baking powder and salt. Mix until combined and smooth.

Reduce the mixer speed to low and gradually add the flour, only mixing until the dough just comes together. Give it a final mix with a rubber spatula, folding and pressing it together to ensure all of the flour is mixed together.

Separate the dough in half and work with one piece at a time. Roll the dough 1/4-inch thick. Cut out circles and place them on the prepared baking sheets, leaving at least one inch of space between cookies.

Bake until the cookies look set and are slightly firm to the touch but still pale, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Cool on the baking sheet for five minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.