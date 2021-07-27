Simply signal recipes: picnic edition

Summer is the perfect time to get outside, soak up some rays and enjoy being with loved ones. One way to make the most of the season is to have a picnic. Picnics have increasingly grown in popularity during the pandemic because they happen outdoors and can be both social and allow distance between guests.Â

The food and drinks for picnics are generally simple to make and easy to transport since they have to reach their outdoor destination. However, finding the ideal menu may be a hard feat. Here is a menu that is both simple and delicious for the perfect summer picnic.

Smooth Sweet Tea

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups boiling water

6 black tea bags

3/4 cup white sugar

6 cups cool water

Directions:

Sprinkle a pinch of baking soda into a 64-ounce, heat-proof glass pitcher.Â Pour in boiling water and add tea bags. Cover, and allow to steep for 15 minutes. Remove tea bags, and discard; stir in sugar until dissolved. Pour in cool water, then refrigerate until cold.

(Recipe from Allrecipes)

Roasted Vegetable Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

For Sandwich:

4 slices of bread of choice

1 red bell pepper (sliced)

1/2 cup â€‹â€‹zucchini (sliced)

1/2 cup sliced white onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 slices Gouda cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

For Toasty Sauce:

Hot sauce (to taste)

1 tablespoon of BBQ sauce

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.Â Slice pepper, zucchini, and onion. Throw onto a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, tossing to coat evenlyâ€” Bake for 15 minutes, or until veggies are soft. Mix all Toasty Sauce ingredients in a separate bowl. Build two sandwiches by layering one slice of cheese, a heap of roasted veggies, and a one-half slice of cheese Spread mayonnaise on the outsides of the sandwich. Cook over medium heat in a large skillet or panini press until outsides are golden brown and cheese has melted. Serve immediately with Toasty Sauce for dipping.Â

(Recipe from LiveEatLearn)

Edible Flower Cookies

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Chilling Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

For Dough:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons orange zest

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 cup unsalted butter (softened at room temperature)

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt

For Flower topping:

1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves

Fresh Pansy Blossoms of the desired color or another edible flower of choice

Mint leaves

Granulated sugar for sprinkling

For Egg Wash:

1 large egg white (lightly beaten)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, orange zest, and lime zest to make a citrus sugar mixture using a fork or small whisk and let sit for a couple of minutes.Â Transfer the citrus sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the softened unsalted butter and vanilla, then beat together on medium for 3-5 minutes until light and fluffy. Add the flour mixture to the creamed butter and mix again on medium-low until a cookie dough consistency forms. The dough should be moist but firm.Â Remove the dough from the bowl and divide it into two halves. Shape each half into a disc and wrap in plastic wrap. Place the dough in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes. Place one half on a gently floured surface and roll out to 1/4 inch thickness. Use a 2.5-3 inch cookie cutter to cut out as many cookies as you can. Transfer cookies to prepared baking trays, spacing 1-2 inches apart. Using a pastry brush, gently coat a thin layer of beaten egg white onto the center of each cookie. Then, gently press a flower blossom slightly onto the surface. The back of the blossom may need to sink into the dough for petals to lay flat. Sprinkle lightly with sugar. Place the entire tray into the fridge for 10-15 minutes to make sure cookie dough is cold before baking. Place trays on the center rack of the oven. Bake for 14-16 minutes or until the edges start to be slightly golden.Â Place cookie sheet on a wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes. Then, using a spatula, transfer cookies off the pan and directly onto the wire rack to cool completely.

(Recipe form Two Cups Flour)