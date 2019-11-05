Simply Signal Recipes: Pecan Pie Pop-Tarts

Although it might not feel like it outside, we are definitely in the middle of fall right now. To put you in the cozy season mood and make you forget all about store-bought Pop-Tarts, here is a vegan pecan toaster pastry recipe sure to get you in the Thanksgiving break mood.Â

Â

Cook time: 15 minutesÂ

Total time:Â 45 minutesÂ

Servings: 6

Ingredients:Â

2 tablespoons of almond milk (can be substituted for soy or cashew milk

1 1/2 cups of roasted pecans (the recipe can also be made with almonds if preferred)

1/2 cup of coconut oil, cold and in solid form (palm oil would also work)

Steps:

Start by making the crust. Mix the 2 1/4 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of salt and the cane sugar. Add in the solid coconut oil. Continue mixing and add water until it all forms into a ball. If it is still not forming into a ball, add more water until it comes together.

Place the ball (crust) in plastic wrap and place it in the fridge to cool while you make the filling.Â

Mix the pecans, maple syrup, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoons of salt until the mixture forms into a thick paste, but not smooth enough that itâ€™s runny.Â

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.Â

Cover a sanitized surface with flour and roll out the crust to about 1/8 inch thick so that it is thin enough to cook well, but not too thin that the filling will spill out when baking.Â

Cut the crust into an even number of rectangles, each roughly 5 inches long and 3 inches wide. Place half the rectangle crusts onto a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of each rectangle and top with another piece of crust sealing the edges with a fork.Â

Bake for 15 minutes until the crust bakes thoroughly and browns.Â

Let them cool for a minute while making the icing.Â

Mix the confectionerâ€™s sugar, 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon and almond milk thoroughly. For more texture, you can crumble up a few pecans and add it into the glaze mix, then pour the icing over each toaster pastry while theyâ€™re still hot so they can glaze nicely.Â