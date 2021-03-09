Simply Signal Recipes: Japanese and Aesthetically Pleasing Anime Foods Edition

Japanese Strawberry Shortcake:

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Heat the oven to 340 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a 7-inch round cake tin with parchment paper and set it aside.Â

Separate the egg yolk and egg whites. Place the egg whites in an electric mixer and gradually (at three different times) add the sugar into the mixer bowl.

Beat the egg whites and sugar until stiff peaks form. Combine the egg yolks through the egg white mixture.

Fold the sifted flour through the egg mixture three to four times.

In a small bowl, mix the milk and melted butter together. Take a small amount of the egg white mixture, put it into the milk and butter bowl and mix, and then add it into the egg white mixture and mix it all.

Pour the mixture into the 18-centimeter-lined round cake tin. Bake for about 40 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer. If a skewer comes out clean, the cake is ready. Turn the oven off and remove the cake tin.

Drop the cake tin onto the kitchen bench from 10 centimeters (4 inches) high. Cool it in the tin for 5 minutes, then turn onto a wire rack upside down. Turn it back and remove the parchment paper. Let it cool completely.

Wrap the cake with cling wrap and leave it at room temperature overnight.

Slice the cake horizontally into one slabÂ

Combine water and sugar to make syrup. Brush the syrup on the two cut sides of the cake. Whip the cream and spread it on both sides of the sponge cake.Â

Decorate with sliced strawberries and spread more whipped cream over the strawberries. Top with the other side of the cake and spread whipped cream over the whole cake.