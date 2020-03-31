SGA presidential candidates suspended from campaigning

SGA presidential candidates Kaelen Thomas and Nigel Walton have been suspended from campaigning during the runoff by the election commission due to campaign violations filed against them.

According to the complaints, Thomas was suspended for two Class C violations. The first complaint was filed by student Isabella Potash because his campaign manager Ira Livnat reportedly campaigned in the GSU Hillel community room on March 12. Students are not allowed to campaign on the fourth floor of Student Center West, according to Article 4 Section 2E of the SGA Election Code. The commission suspended Thomasâ€™ campaign until 5:25 p.m. on April 1.

The second complaint was filed by Chelsey Snell for an Instagram post that Thomas made on March 16. The post contained an email announcing to candidates that a runoff would be occurring. According to the complaint, he obtained a Class C violation for campaigning during Spring Break outside the allotted campaign time and before the runoff orientation. He is suspended from campaigning until April 3 for that violation.

Thomas filed an appeal for both violations on March 30, and both appeals are currently under investigation by the Student Judicial Board.

Walton also received two election complaints, both filed by Thomas. According to the first complaint, Walton obtained a Class C violation for campaigning on his LinkedIn profile during Spring Break and before the runoff orientation. He has been suspended from campaigning until 8:35 p.m. on April 1.Â

Walton is currently under investigation by the election commission for the second complaint after it was reported that SGA Sen. Eugene Mafah endorsed Walton on his personal Instagram account on February 18.Â Â