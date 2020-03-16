Editor’s Note: This page will be updated with the full results of the general election and runoff election as they are finalized.

March 16 at 3:20 p.m.

Kaelen Thomas and Nigel Walton head to a runoff election for SGA president

Multiple sources have confirmed that Kaelen Thomas and Nigel Walton will be entering a run-off election for university-wide Student Government Association President, ahead of the official vote count being released.

Current University-wide President Jazmin Mejia and Atlanta SGA advisor Gail Sutton have both confirmed this despite official results being released later today.

“Primary Election results will be sent later today to all candidates, all SGA officers, to student media and to the SGA website,” Sutton said.

Results have not yet been released for the Atlanta executive vice president and Atlanta speaker races.

While the official vote count has not yet been published, since there a runoff has been confirmed this means no single presidential candidate received both 51% of the votes and more than 10% of the votes than the other candidates in last week’s election, according to Section 2 Article 10(A)(c) of the SGA Election Code.

According to a post on Thomas’s Facebook page which announced the runoff, voting for will take place online through the Panther Involvement Network April 2.

In an email this morning from Sutton, she said a WebEx meeting will be held with Thomas and Walton to review the rules on March 30.

Candidates are not allowed to campaign prior to the meeting, as it constitutes an election violation, according to that email.

According to Cassie Turner, election commissioner for the University-Wide Presidential and Newton EVP elections, official election results will be published today at 5 p.m.