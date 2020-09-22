Sept. 22: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

UGA student is sexually assaulted near campus

On Sept. 13, a University of Georgia student was sexually assaulted on her walk home. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she was assaulted at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Harris and Dearing Streets, close to the university campus. The 19-year-old student was pulled into the bushes as she screamed and fought back. The man eventually ran off. Athens-Clarke County police are still searching for the man.

NATIONAL

Trump rally site is fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Xtreme Manufacturing hosted President Trump’s rally on Sept. 13 in Henderson, Nevada, and is being fined $3,000 for not following COVID-19 guidelines. Attendees did not wear masks or social distance. According to CNN, the event came after a similar Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma caused a surge in COVID-19 cases. Xtreme Manufacturing has a month to respond to the charges.

INTERNATIONAL

Barbados intends to remove Queen Elizabeth as monarch

Queen Elizabeth II has been Barbados’s head of state since 1966. But on Sept. 16, Barbados announced its intention to remove the queen from the position. According to BBC News, Barbados “aims to complete the process in time for the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, in November 2021.” Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state for some time.

CRIME BLOTTER

Sept. 10

Dora says, “ ‘Swiper, no swiping!’ ”

At 2:20 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of larceny at University Commons. The case is still active.

Sept. 10

Time to pass the 40 oz.

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested at 4:40 p.m. for a liquor law violation on Luckie Street.

Sept. 10

Thursday’s Theft

At 2:53 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of larceny at Langdale Hall. The case is still active.

Sept. 14

“Where did I park?”

A non-Georgia State criminally trespassed the I Parking Lot at 7:46 a.m. The case was exceptionally cleared.

Sept. 15

“I forgot I don’t live on campus!”

At 11:44 p.m., a non-Georgia State offender criminally trespassed the University Commons. The case was exceptionally cleared.

Sept. 16

That’s not my name!

A Georgia State student was a victim of fraud at 11:41 a.m. The case is still active.