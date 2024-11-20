Revamped Roster and High Hopes: Panthers Ready for 2024 Basketball Season

As fans prepare to fill the Convocation Center once again, the new-look Panthers are set to turn the page on last season’s 14-17 record, with their sights set on a return to March Madness for the first time since 2022.

Georgia State tips off the season at home on Nov. 4 against Ball State, kicking off the SBC-MAC Challenge. The Panthers face a challenging schedule, including three road tests against SEC powerhouses: No. 11 Auburn, No. 23 Kentucky, and Mississippi State.

The Panthers close out November with the Jacksonville Classic on Nov. 26 against Austin Peay, followed by a matchup against Tulsa the next day. They don’t face a conference opponent until Dec. 21, as they travel to take on Troy.

After finishing 8-10 in conference play last year, the Panthers are tied for eighth in the Sun-Belt preseason coaches poll. They finished seventh in the conference and below .500 on the road.

However, a busy offseason brought major changes, with seven new transfers and five freshmen joining the roster, setting the stage for a new era on the court.

The coaching staff brought in height in both the transfer portal and recruiting process, bringing in seven new players standing at least 6-foot-7. This added size addresses a key disadvantage for the Panthers, who have been undersized in recent seasons.

With their new additions, head coach Jonas Hayes and his staff have crafted an almost entirely new roster that combines scoring, playmaking, and defensive intensity.

Standout wing Zarique Nutter is a player to keep an eye on this season for his scoring and playmaking abilities. In two seasons at Northern Illinois, Nutter averaged 13.7 points per game along with 5.2 assists on 47.4 percent shooting.

Forward Justin Archer also looks to make an impact for the Panthers through his efficiency and paint presence. The graduate transfer from Radford averaged 8.1 points per game on 66.7 percent from the field. Archer also pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game, including a conference-leading 3.3 offensive boards in two seasons for the Highlanders.

In the backcourt, senior guard Darnell Evans will make his Division I debut after playing Division II seasons at Caldwell University in New Jersey. Last season, Evans was fifth in Division II scoring, averaging 23.5 points per game. He also got the job done on the defensive end, securing 2.2 steals per game (12th in Division II).

“Now more than ever, recruiting is a full-time job,” Hayes said. “We know what it takes to compete in the Sun Belt Conference, and our coaches were very intentional in identifying and recruiting those types of players in the portal as well as in the high school ranks.”

Despite the changes, a familiar face returning to the team is senior guard Toneari Lane. The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter earned preseason all-Sun-Belt second-team honors after averaging 13.3 points per game last season. Lane also led the Sun Belt in both three-point shooting percentage (.337) and made shots from beyond the arc (2.77).