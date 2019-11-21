Photos: The Happiness Begins Tour at The Infinite Energy Center

The Jonas Brothers made their way to Atlanta late Tuesday evening for the eighth stop of the second leg on The Happiness Begins Tour. The Jonas Brothers have toured the U.S since early August of this year. The concert was held at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, only half an hour north-east of Atlanta.

Jordan McGraw was the first opening artist to perform on the second leg of The Happiness Begins tour and was joined on stage by his dance crew. Jordan McGraw released his first EP, Oo Whoa at the beginning of 2018. Jordan is also known for being the son of Phil McGraw.

Bebe Rexha was the second opener to perform. She performed songs from her last album, Expectations and even covered songs from other artist albums like, “The Monster” by Eminem and “Better Now” by Post Malone. Screams filled the arena as the lights went out for the headline performance.

The Jonas Brothers appeared on stage together hovering above the crowd on a floating platform. The group endured the screaming chants of fans as they waved to the crowd before stepping down. They began their set by performing, “Rollercoaster” which was off of their latest debut album. The group also performed throwback songs like, “S.O.S”, “When You Look Me in the Eyes” and “That’s Just the Way We Roll”.

The trio has been well-known in the music industry since their first studio album, It’s About Time which was released in 2006. The brothers even appeared in shows like, “Hannah Montana”, “Sonny with a Chance”, and in the famous Disney Channel Original, “Camp Rock”. Since then they have released a total of seven albums and have appeared on sit-down talk interviews with Good Morning America, Jimmy Fallon, and the Today show. The Jonas Brothers announced The Happiness Begins Tour in May and later went on to release their seventh album, Happiness Begins in early June this year.