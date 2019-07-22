Photos: The Decent Exposure Tour at Lakewood Amphitheater

The Decent Exposure Tour kicked off in Atlanta late Tuesday afternoon for its first stop of 29 shows. The event was held at the Cellairis Lakewood Amphitheatre, just eleven minutes south of Georgia State University. Hip-Hop artists like Chevy Woods, Moneybagg Yo, Playboi Carti, French Montana, and Wiz Khalifa performed their own sets, all which who had great show-stopping performances.

Chevy Woods opened for the tour and performed alongside the 2013 BET Best Hip Hop DJ, DJ Drama. Woods and Wiz Khalifa have known each other for years and have both been apart of the well known entertainment company, Taylor Gang.

Moneybagg Yo was the second artist performance of the night. Some fans may know Moneybagg Yo from his famous feature on Lil Babyâ€™s hip-hop song: All of a Sudden. Moneybagg Yo and Chevy Woods both had great opening acts.

Playboi Carti is well known from his name in the fashion industry, as well as his nomination and appearance in the 2017 10th anniversary of the XXL Freshman List. Playboi was born in Riverdale, GA and was the first of three top headline performances to appear on stage. Carti carried out one of the greatest performances of the night.

As the sun set, fans continued to pour in from throughout the venue. Water, food and alcoholic beverages were sold to fans as the event preceded. Lakewood ushers and security did an outstanding job making sure to attend to concert goers who had any questions relating to seating or had been dehydrated from the dayâ€™s weather.

French Montana performed some of his famous songs like, Freaks ft. Niki Minaj, and Lockjaw ft. Kodak Black. French Montana was the second headline performer and has been recognized for his 2018 BET nomination for Best Collaboration: Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee. It was at the end of French Montanaâ€™s set that the crowd became eager for the top headline performance of the night.

Wiz Khalifa was the last artist to perform on The Decent Exposure Tour and has made a name for himself in the hip-hop industry since his debut album in 2006, Show and Prove. Some may recognize Wiz Khalifa from his entertainment group, Taylor Gang, and his 2012 Grammy nominated song: Black and Yellow.

The Signal would like to thank the Cellairis Lakewood Amphitheatre and The Decent Exposure Tour for allowing us to capture one of this summer’s most anticipated concerts in Atlanta.

