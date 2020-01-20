Photos: No Place Like Home At The Coca-Cola Roxy

Future and Lil Baby geared up for a co-joint concert in Atlanta on Sunday evening. The concert, titled “No Place Like Home”, was held at the Coca-Cola Roxy located outside of Truest Park in Cobb County.

The cold weather on Sunday night was no challenge for individuals attending the concert. Fans stood outside of the venue hours before doors opened at 7 p.m. The highly-anticipated concert was announced in early December of last year. The sold-out show was presented by LiveNation and was one of the first hip-hop concerts to come into Atlanta for the new year.

Future and Lil Baby appeared on stage together during the opening act. Lil Baby became popular after releasing his debut album, Harder Than Hard. Both of the artists are natives in the city of Atlanta, and some may recognize their names from their new collab single, “Muddin”. The Atlanta native has since been featured alongside artists like Young Thug, Gunna, and Saint Jhn. The twenty-five-year-old artist is also known for songs like: “Ready” featuring Gunna, “Drip too Hard” and “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake.

Future toured in Atlanta alongside Megan Thee Stallion, YG, Mustard and Meek Mill in September of last year. This was the first time he has performed on stage since the new year and since his newest released single, “Life is Good” by Future and Drake. Future performed songs like, “Racks” featuring YC, “Incredible”, and “March Madness”. Since Future released the single “Life is Good”, a local Hotlanta restaurant which is featured in the music video has opened on Fulton Industrial Blvd. Future was nominated in 2018 for The Best Rap Performance and is known for “Coming out Strong” featuring The Weeknd, and “Jet Lag” by Future and Juice Wrld.