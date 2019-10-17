Photos: The Justin Bieber Big Tour at The Coca-Cola Roxy

He performed songs from his most recent album, Hotel Diablo, such as “el Diablo”, “Lately” and “Wild Boy.”

Songs from other artists like Da Baby, Future, 21 Savage and Lil Keed played during set changes.

Young Thug’s professional DJ took the stage after Machine Gun Kelly. The stage was then equipped with a DJ set, a Knight chess piece, and a porch swing. Young Thug has been a part of the music industry since early 2013, when he released his first debut single, “Stoner.”



The arena was completely packed with fans of the Atlanta-based rapper. Young Thug appeared on stage wearing black Chanel goggles, a glossy red raincoat, black tights under his Givenchy shorts, a black Valentino turtleneck and a colorful zig-zag shirt.