Photos: The Justin Bieber Big Tour at The Coca-Cola Roxy

Machine Gun Kelly and Young Thug made their way into Atlanta last night for their tenth stop on the Justin Bieber Big Tour.
The sold-out show was at the Coca-Cola Roxy, and fans showed up to the concert hours in advance just to get a good spot in general admission.
The first headline performance of the night was Houston, Texas-born rapper Machine Gun Kelly. He opened his set wearing a black ski mask, appearing above the crowd in the forehead of a skull.
He performed songs from his most recent album, Hotel Diablo, such as “el Diablo”, “Lately” and “Wild Boy.”
Songs from other artists like Da Baby, Future, 21 Savage and Lil Keed played during set changes.
Young Thug’s professional DJ took the stage after Machine Gun Kelly. The stage was then equipped with a DJ set, a Knight chess piece, and a porch swing. Young Thug has been a part of the music industry since early 2013, when he released his first debut single, “Stoner.”
The arena was completely packed with fans of the Atlanta-based rapper. Young Thug appeared on stage wearing black Chanel goggles, a glossy red raincoat, black tights under his Givenchy shorts, a black Valentino turtleneck and a colorful zig-zag shirt.
Young Thug released his latest album, So Much Fun, in early August this year. The album had features like Future, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert. During his set he performed some of his greatest hits, “Bestfriend”, “With them” and “Ecstasy” featuring Machine Gun Kelly. During “Ecstasy,” Young Thug brought out Machine Gun Kelly to help perform their joint song.
After performing a few songs, Young Thug had brought out Gunna and Lil Keed. Gunna and Lil Baby both have become really close with Young Thug throughout the past year. and are even signed to the same label as him, YSL.
Lil Yachty made an appearance alongside Young Thug, sticking around to take a seat on the porch swing set up on stage.