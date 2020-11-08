Panthers roar back to victory, rout Louisiana-Monroe 52-34

The Georgia State Panthers picked up a vast 52-34 momentum win against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. The Panthersâ€™ third win of the season also keeps the Warhawks winless on the season at 0-8.

The Panthersâ€™ offense came out red-hot with star wide receiver Cornelius McCoy returning from injury. The juniorâ€™s return also puts the offense at full-strength with three games remaining in the regular season.

After a significant shellacking at the hands of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, Saturdayâ€™s big win came with some history: the Panthers tied a program record for the most points against an FBS team. The offense roared back to life, racking up over 500-yards of offense and 263-yards on the ground. The classically balanced Panther offense returned to form and in the nick of time.

Additionally, Quad Brown bounced back from last week, throwing three touchdowns with no interceptions. For the first time this season, he did not throw an interception, a significant improvement for the redshirt freshman.Â

On the other side of the field, Shawn Eliottâ€™s defense played better than the weeks prior. The Panther pass rush racked up six sacks and kept the Warhawks offense off the field.Â

With the win, the Panthers are now at .500 in the Sun Belt Conference and gain serious momentum headed into next weekâ€™s game when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.