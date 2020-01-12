Panthers Ride Hot Hands to Dominating Win Over Warhawks

Panthers men’s basketball team won 84-62 over the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks thanks to high-energy performances from Justin Roberts and Corey Allen.

Roberts had 23 points on 7 out of 9 3-point shooting, while Allen had 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field. They were hot all game, scoring 23 of the team’s 37 first-half points.

Overall, as a team, the Panthers shot 57.7% from the field, including 56.5% from 3-point range. The Panthers also got 24 points on the fast break and scored 23 bench points. Forward Kavonte Ivery and guard Nelson Phillips were huge contributors off the bench, with the former scoring six points and the latter scoring 11 points.

Coach Lanier was happy with his team’s ability to continue to get open looks and to hit those shots that are created by spreading the ball around.

“If we do what we practice, one day, it’s going to be [Justin],” Lanier said. “One day, it’s going to Kane. One day, it’s going to be someone else. On a really good day, it’s going to be a few of them.”

This win moves the Panthers to 12-6 overall on the season with them traveling to Mobile, Alabama for a game vs. the South Alabama Jaguars next Thursday.