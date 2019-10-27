Panthers defeat Troy 52-33, become bowl-eligible

The Georgia State Panthers defeated the Troy Trojans 52-33 Saturday night. The team remains undefeated at home this year. The team improved its record to 6-2 on the year and, with this win, became bowl-eligible.

First Half

The Panthers looked to get off to a quick start and did just that. The opening drive saw quarterback Dan Ellington and running back Tra Barnett lead the team down the field for a touchdown, via an Ellington run.

For the remainder of the first quarter, both offenses struggled to put points on the board, with both defenses making crucial stops. Troy opened up the second quarter with a touchdown, following an Ellington interception at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ score woke Shawn Elliott’s men up. Ellington bounced back with a touchdown to tight end Aubry Payne. Following a big stop by the defense, running back Seth Paige broke free for a 65-yard touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 21-7. Troy bounced back quickly, scoring to bring the game to 21-14, but the Panthers answered with a Barnett touchdown to go into the halftime break up 28-14.

Second Half

The Panthers began to chew clock and use their ground game to assert control. The team opened up the scoring in the third quarter with another Ellington rushing touchdown to make the score 35-14.

Troy answered back with a touchdown of its own to open the fourth quarter to draw back within two scores. The Panthers marched right back down the field but had to settle for a field goal by kicker Brandon Wright to make the score 38-21.

Troy’s passing game began to be a problem for the defensive unit, setting up a one-yard rushing touchdown. The Trojans attempted a two-point conversion but came up short. The scoreboard read 38-27.

From here, the Panthers continued to rely on their ground game, which totalled a mammoth 390 yards on the night. After a long drive, Ellington got his second passing touchdown of the game, with a 4-yard pass to Roger Carter, expanding the lead to 45-27.

The Trojans came back with a massive throw down the field to put them on the one yardline. This ultimately led to a one-yard passing touchdown, putting the game at 45-33, after another failed two point conversion.

However, the Panthers sealed the win on the ensuing drive. Barnett broke free for a massive 41-yard touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 52-33.

As the “Light It Blue” tradition took place, those in the stands made their satisfactions heard. The team secured bowl eligibility for the third time in five years.

Key Stats

Ellington ended the night with 189 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception and added 32 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The rushing game was nothing short of stellar. Barnett ended the night with 242 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Paige added 109 rushing yards of his own and a touchdown.