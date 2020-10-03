Panthers defeat Pirates 49-29. Hereâ€™s how it happened

It was not always easy, but Georgia State (1-1) got their win of the season, holding off a late comeback from East Carolina (0-2) in a 49-29 win at Center Parc Stadium.

The Panthers played a near-flawless first half aside from a Cornelius Brown pick-six on their first offensive play of the day.

After the pick-six, the Panthers came out with a vengeance. Their ensuing possession saw a Destin Coates 13-yard touchdown run. The Panthers proceeded to score 28 unanswered points.

In the first half, Brownâ€™s play was phenomenal, making passes he struggled with against Louisiana-Lafayette two weeks ago. The Panthers offensive attack displayed a much more balanced attack this week than what we saw in week one against the Raginâ€™ Cajuns.

The Panther defense was also a treat to watch, especially in the first half. The Panther defense at one point held the Pirates rushing attack to negative yards of offense. The first half Panther team is the Georgia State team everyone has been waiting to see for years.

Georgia State ended the first half up with a big 35-16 lead over East Carolina. The Panthersâ€™ first-half may arguably be the best the program has ever played. They were able to limit the playmaking of Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers and keep him contained, especially on third down.

The Panthers were able to finish strong and hold off a Pirates comeback and get a much-needed win after Charlotteâ€™s postponed game.

Georgia State will enjoy a week off before heading to Arkansas State to face the Red Wolves on Oct. 15.