Online therapy resources are better than in-person

There are so many contributors to students’ mental health issues. Therapy is one of the most powerful tools we have to tackle these issues. Many use in-person resources, but online resources have been rising with last year’s circumstances.

“The stigma around mental health continues to fade. The results reveal that 94% of students say that they wouldn’t judge someone for seeking out help for mental health, which Lipson says is an indicator that also correlates with those students being likely to seek out help themselves during a personal crisis,” Kat J. McAlpine said regarding a Boston University study on mental health and academic performance.

While stigma is breaking and students are becoming more comfortable with the realities of mental health issues, online therapy has become a better option for anyone seeking treatment.

Having access to online therapy allows more flexibility for the student and the therapist. Even after we go back to normalcy, it is understandable that we will integrate online meetings into our lives.

If a student can seek help online, they will be able to get the help they need more quickly. Furthermore, this cuts out travel time, as well as time away from responsibilities such as children.

“Research studies, many of which are listed in bibliography format by the Telemental Health Institute, also indicate that telemental health is equivalent to face-to-face care in various settings and an acceptable alternative,” Amy Novotney for American Psychological Association said.

Online therapy has many similarities and is considered an acceptable alternative to in-person counseling, so it is a good move for those new to therapy.

Many times, the intimacy of a therapist’s office can be intimidating. A therapist’s overly zen space mixed with too big of a smile can turn many away from in-person sessions. Online, you always have the power to leave and control your area to make yourself as comfortable as possible.

It can be overwhelming making the jump to online therapy or therapy at all. Georgia State has many resources that students should take advantage of because you’re already paying for them. At the Counseling Center’s website, you can find a list of resources from issues ranging from anger to time management to sexual addiction. The WellTrack app addresses anxiety and depression securely and anonymously.

Individual, group and couples counseling is also available through Georgia State. Students can receive up to 15 sessions throughout the academic year, and if those are biweekly, that is six months of free therapy.

The mission statement of the Counseling Center “is to support Georgia State University students in achieving their personal and educational goals by enhancing their mental and emotional health, interpersonal relationships and academic performance through accessible, professional, culturally competent and empirically supported services.”

With all of the obstacles that students have faced this year, tackling mental health is vital. We are in the digital age, and therapy has found its way there too.