Oct. 5: Three Big Things

School

Panther football scoring off the field as well

Georgia State announced on Thursday that wide receiver and graduate student Jonathan Ifedi has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy. He is a Deanâ€™s List student pursuing a masterâ€™s degree in information systems, with a concentration in cybersecurity. As college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, the award recognizes those who succeed in the classroom and on the football field while displaying exemplary leadership.Â

State

The Atlanta Braves are back in the NLDS

For the first time in 19 long years, the Atlanta Braves won a playoff series after completing a two-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Offseason acquisition Marcel Ozuna reminded the fans why he belonged on the team, smacking a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Moments later, Adam Duvall followed with a two-run shot of his own to cap off a four-run inning for the Braves. The team will face the Miami Marlins tonight in game one of the National League division series. Miamiâ€™s appearance in this yearâ€™s postseason marks their third in franchise history.Â

National

The NFL feels the wrath of COVID-19

18 members, nine coaches and nine players, of the Tennessee Titans organization, tested positive for the coronavirus after their game last week against the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, the team did not play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday as scheduled. New England Patriotsâ€™ quarterback Cam Newton, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu all remain on the NFLâ€™s COVID-19 list, among others.