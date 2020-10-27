Oct. 27: Three Big Things

School

GSU steals one from the Trojans

It took 85 minutes, but Maggie Hanusek put the ball in the back of the net on Friday night and led the Panthers to a victory over the Troy Trojans. The graduate transfer from Appalachian Stateâ€™s first goal came off a beautiful pass from sophomore midfielder Jolie Ryff. With the win at Center Parc Stadium, the Panthers extended their unbeaten streak to eight games, the best in the Sun Belt Conference.

State

Another tough Sunday for Falconsâ€™ fans

The Detroit Lions came into Atlanta, saw a team two weeks removed from a head coaching change and seized the moment. After poor clock management, a Falcons touchdown left enough time for the Lions to march to the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown of their own to break Falconsâ€™ fans hearts. For the Falcons, Matt Ryan threw for 338 yards and a touchdown as Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley combined for 12 catches, 166 yards and a (Ridley) touchdown. The Dirty Birds play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

National

Will the Dodgers do it tonight?

With a 3-2 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 27 outs away from their first World Series since 1988. The biggest reason: Clayton Kershawâ€™s postseason success and Mookie Betts continuing to remind everyone what the Red Sox lost last winter. The Rays are looking for a big game from their rising star, rookie Randy Arozarena. First pitch is tonight just after 8 p.m.