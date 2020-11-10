Nov. 10: Three Big Things

School

Shawn Elliottâ€™s Panthers put last week behind them, pick up big win

While the Panthers rolled over Louisiana-Monore, redshirt freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown continued to impress Saturday afternoon. The heir to Dan Ellington threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 57 and a touchdown. Destin Coates also thrived with 20 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end, Cornelius McCoy returned from injury in brilliant fashion. The junior wideout caught seven passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

State

Bulldogs lose in Florida-Georgia annual football tradition

A tradition that began in 1904, the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs met in Jacksonville for their annual football game. Although itâ€™s one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football, this past weekend made it seem anything but: Dan Mullenâ€™s Gators knocked off Kirby Smartâ€™s Dawgs 44-28. The loss moves UGA to 4-2 on the season and, more importantly, out of the countryâ€™s top-5 teams. The Bulldogs stand at No. 12 in the Associated Pressâ€™ new Top-25 rankings and the Gators moved up to No. 8.

National

And down goes Clemson in double overtime to the Irish

The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish went into a juggernaut battle for four hours, and the underdogs came out on top. The No. 4 Fighting Irish knocked off No. 1 Clemson in a 47-40 double-overtime thriller. The loss marks Clemsonâ€™s first in the regular season in 36 games, dating back to Oct. 13, 2017. Potential NFL Draft first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence did not play for the Tigers, but Dabo Swinney should have his star sophomore quarterback ready next week following his COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 28.