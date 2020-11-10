Nov. 3: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Poll worker flees after claims of ballot shredding

Rick Barron, the Fulton county election supervisor, told WSB-TV on Friday that local citizens threatened a poll worker from State Farm Arena for falsely throwing out an election ballot. “He is in hiding,” Barron said. A viral Twitter video filmed of the employee at an envelope cutting machine, where poll watchers say the employee shredded a ballot. The county is reviewing whether it should protect the worker or not.

NATIONAL

One trial for ex-cops charged in George Floyd’s killing.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill denied a defense request for a change of venue in the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged with George Floyd’s death. Cahill also decided that the ex-cops will be tried simultaneously on March 8 for multiple charges related to Floyd’s murder, which sparked nationwide protests decrying police brutality.

INTERNATIONAL

U.S. officially withdraws from Paris climate agreement

President Trump announced the decision in June 2017, but under U.N. regulations, the move takes effect on Nov. 4, one day after the U.S. election. Paris drafted the agreement in 2015 to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change. The deal aims to keep temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. If a president decides to rejoin the agreement in the future, they can at any time.

NEWS BLOTTER

Oct. 30

“Euros, dollars and yens!!”

At 11:31 a.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of larceny and financial fraud at Library South on the Atlanta campus. The case is still active.

Oct. 31

Thou shalt not park here.

A non-Georgia State offender was captured criminally trespassing on the University Commons parking deck at 6 p.m. The case was exceptionally cleared.

Nov. 2

Common sense is not always common.

A Georgia State offender was arrested at 11:17 p.m. in The University Commons for criminal trespass. The case was exceptionally cleared.

Nov. 2

It may not be mine, but I want it.

A Georgia State student was a robbery victim at 7:16 p.m on the corner of Courtland St and Ellis St. The case is still active.

Nov. 2

“The one who conceals is just as bad as the one who steals.”

At 1:02 p.m. near Urban Life bike rack, a Georgia State student was a victim of larceny. The case is still active.

Nov. 6

No trespassing without permission.

A non-Georgia State offender was criminally trespassing in the University Commons at 6:05 p.m. The case was exceptionally cleared.