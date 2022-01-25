MARTA CEO dies at 55

Jeffrey Parker, the CEO of MARTA, died on January 14th. Parker was struck by a train that evening, and authorities have ruled his death as a suicide.

Parker joined as the GM and CEO of MARTA in March of 2018. Under his leadership, MARTA has been undertaking its largest expansion since its inception in 1971.

Parker announced at the most recent “MARTA Day” on January 12th that the transit authority would be adding 254 newly designed rail cars to its fleet by 2023.

In Parker’s stead, Collie Greenwood was elected interim General Manager. MARTA released a statement on Saturday, January 15th.

It stated, “In a unanimous vote, the MARTA Board of Directors has named Collie Greenwood as interim General Manager and CEO of MARTA at a specially called board meeting on Saturday, January 15, 2022, held after the sudden death of Jeffrey Parker.”

Parker’s death garnered attention from city officials all across Atlanta. The DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Executive Director Chris Tomlinson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens shared their condolences for Parker and his family.

Dickens released a statement following Parker’s death. “I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of my colleague and friend Jeff Parker. As MARTA’S General Manager and CEO, Jeff and I worked closely together when I [was The Chair of] the Transportation Committee on City Council. Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time.”

Parker is survived by his wife Erin and daughters.

The Georgia Crisis and Access Line is available 24/7 for services and immediate help at 1-800-715-4225. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available at 1-800-273-8255.

In July, the latter will be receiving its own emergency number, 988. This number will hopefully provide extended access and convenience to those in need.