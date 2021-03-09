March 9: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Racetrac at The Mix: One man shot and another injured

Sunday afternoon, a shooting occurred at the Racetrac in front of The Mix, student housing near Georgia State. When officers arrived at 5:10 p.m., they found one individual shot and another injured. Atlanta Police informed 11Alive that the victims are stable and several suspects might have been involved. After further investigation, the police believe the two men were victims of an attempted armed robbery.

NATIONAL

NYC public high schools return in-person March 22

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city’s public high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22. The city’s elementary and middle school students have already returned due to their low spread rate, according to CNN. Blasio details the students’ emotional struggles, mainly, the students they’ve lost to suicide. He plans to have all schools completely back to normal by September.

INTERNATIONAL

Swiss voters approve ban on face coverings

In Switzerland on Sunday, a vote was held to approve a controversial national referendum to ban face coverings. According to ABC News, the ban includes burqas and niqabs, worn by Muslim women, as well as bandanas and ski masks. Due to the narrow 51.21% vote in support, the ban covers restaurants, shops, sports stadiums, public transport and on the street. Religious sites, Swiss native customs and health reasons like COVID-19 masks are exceptions to the ban.

CRIME BLOTTER

Feb. 27

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested a Georgia State student for a liquor law violation at 8:23 a.m. at Piedmont Central.

March 1

There’s always time for target practice.

At 759 Pollard Blvd., The Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for discharging firearms at 12:46 p.m. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the case.

March 2

“I was just visiting a friend.”

At 2:38 a.m. at University Commons, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

March 3

“I hope you at least brought toilet paper.”

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for defecating on public property at 1:57 p.m. at T Parking Deck.

March 3

GTA has entered the chat.

At 521 Hank Aaron Dr., a Georgia State student was a victim of an armed carjacking at 11:57 p.m. The case is still active. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the case.

March 8 Update: Three non-Georgia State offenders were arrested.