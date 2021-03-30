March 30: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Federal officials charge Georgia Tech professor

Georgia Tech professor Gee-Kung Chang was indicted on visa and wire fraud charges, according to Fox 5 Atlanta on Thursday. The 73-year-old allegedly abused the J-1 Visa program to bring Chinese nationals to the United States. Court documents indicate Chang worked with Jianjun Yu, research director for a partially state-owned Chinese telecommunication and IT company in New Jersey, to provide the visa recipients with jobs to conduct research for the company.

NATIONAL

Vaccinations on the rise: 51 million fully vaccinated

According to the CDC, 15% of Americans have been fully vaccinated. Monday, U.S. News reported that 143 million vaccine doses have been administered. The majority of the vaccines came from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Over 93 million people received the first dose and 51 million have been fully vaccinated. The CDC advises people to wait two weeks after the final dose to consider themselves fully vaccinated.

INTERNATIONAL

U.S. and Myanmar diplomatic trade engagement on hold

Monday, CNN reported that President Joseph Biden suspended diplomatic trading with Myanmar following the violence over the weekend against pro-democracy protestors. Protests began after the military took hold of the region during a Feb. 1 coup. United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that the suspension would be lifted after Myanmar returned to a democratically-elected government.

CRIME BLOTTER

March 19

“But I have nowhere else to go.”

At G Parking Deck, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for failure to leave campus at 8:59 p.m.

March 20

“Unruly is my middle name.”

At 7:58 p.m. on the corner of Courtland Street and Gilmer Street, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for disorderly conduct.

March 23

I had 99 problems. And now another.

A Georgia State student was a victim of financial fraud at 5:29 p.m. at University Lofts. The case is still active.

March 26

Keep out. Beware of… Well just beware.

At Y Parking Deck, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for trespassing at 11:20 a.m. The department exceptionally cleared the individual.

Apple Maps Rerouting…

At 9:01 p.m., the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for trespassing at M Parking Deck. The department exceptionally cleared the individual.