March 3: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

President Trump plans to visit the CDC in Atlanta

According to WSB-TV, President Trump will be coming to Atlanta on Friday to meet with the CDC about coronavirus prevention. The trip was planned a day after the first U.S. death from the virus was reported. Over 60 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., but currently, there aren’t any in Georgia. Gov. Kemp has created a task force to prevent the spread of the virus in Georgia.

NATIONAL

College recruiter fired for inappropriate practices

A college recruiter and admissions counselor from Oklahoma Christian University asked high school juniors to line up and organize themselves by skin complexion and “nappiest hair,” according to ABC News. The recruiter, whose name has not been revealed, visited Harding Charter Preparatory School in Oklahoma City. The actions of the recruiter offended both the students and teachers in attendance. Some teachers looked visibly disgusted and even left the room crying. The recruiter was fired immediately after the university learned about the encounter. The university said they did not approve of the recruiter’s actions prior to the visit.

INTERNATIONAL

Atlanta’s longest war coming to a close

President Trump’s peace deal with the Taliban could bring American troops back to the U.S. Mark Esper, secretary of defense, believes ending the 18-year war would allow the military to better prepare for a potential war with China. He sees China becoming a rising threat to America’s predominance on the world stage. Esper also aims to stay ahead of Russia, another U.S. rival.

CRIME BLOTTER

Feb. 21

Disturbing the peace.

At University Commons, a Georgia State offender was given a judicial referral for disturbance and criminal trespass at 8:06 p.m.

Feb. 24

You break it, you buy it.

On the Clarkston campus at 4:16 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of property damage at E Building. The case is still active.

Feb. 25

Use your own stuff for your DIY projects.

At the Arts and Humanities building at 12:34 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of vandalism. The case is still active.

Feb. 27

If you don’t have anything nice to say…

A Georgia State offender was accused of terroristic threats at Sparks Hall at 12:02 p.m. The case is still active.

Feb. 28

You don’t scare me.

At 1:58 p.m., a non-Georgia State offender was arrested for intimidation and criminal trespass at the M Parking Deck.