Man shot on Peachtree Street, in stable condition

A shooting occurred Friday at 111 Peachtree St. SW at 1:24 p.m., according to a university broadcast.

The Atlanta Police Department said the victim was a 35 year old man who is in stable condition at Grady Hospital.

APD said that it was a drug-related shooting.

“The victim was engaged in an illegal drug transaction with another individual right before the shooting occurred and is not cooperating with investigators at this time,” an APD spokesperson said.

The suspect fled the scene in a black van.

A MARTA police officer said he was unaware of the situation that was unfolding down the street from the shooting where he was handling a drug-related incident.

“I was standing here moving some drug dealers off, I guess when it happened, and people came around saying, ‘You’re out here messing with us, selling drugs. People are getting shot around the corner.’ They say that all the time, though,” the officer said.

Georgia State Police Chief Joseph Spillane said there were no Georgia State affiliates involved.