LIVE: Protests erupt in downtown Atlanta in response to the death of George Floyd

Editor’s Note: Will Solomons is reporting on-scene in real time, with writing by Ada Wood. This article may be updated.

Friday, May 29, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Since Monday, protests have erupted across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody on Monday. And within the last month, protests have also taken place in response to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. All of this occurs during the COVID-19 pandemic where social distancing is still advised.

Today, the crowd grows in Georgia, starting at the state capitol building. Hundreds have gathered together, wearing masks and holding signs with statements from “We stand together” to “Black Lives Matter” to “Why am I more afraid of the police than a pandemic?”

Live coverage of the protest by WSB-TV.

Before he died, Floyd’s neck was pinned down by the knee of Minneapolis Department officer Derek Chauvin. In video footage of the incident, Floyd said, “Please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin was arrested today and charged with third-degree murder.

The group in Atlanta has moved down through the streets, stopping at one point to protest at the statue of Henry Grady, who promoted Georgia’s past white supremacist leaders.

The protest has since moved to the Atlanta CNN headquarters. Earlier this morning, four members of a CNN camera crew were arrested by Minneapolis police while reporting on the scene, without being told a reason for the arrest. The entire incident was recorded on camera as the crew was reporting live.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

At the CNN center, several protestors were hit with pepper spray, including one man named Eli Edwards.

Edwards said he was observing the protest when an officer turned around and pepper-sprayed him, his wife and the people around him.

“That’s when all h— just, they started pepper spraying everybody for no reason,” Edwards said.

Edwards expects things to escalate further.

“As soon as he did that, somebody ran up and pushed the cop off the bike. And they started jumping the cop,” Edwards said.

At 5:50 p.m. the crowd was warned there would be three minutes to disperse because of a code violation but after ten minutes, no one had been dispersed. A large crowd has gathered, surrounding the several police officers.

May 29, 7:05 p.m.

Protestors have placed spray paint at the Capitol building, on the monument to Henry Grady and on the logo outside of the CNN Center.