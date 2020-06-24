June: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Wendy’s arson suspect arrested

On June 13, a Wendy’s located on 125 University Ave. SW was burned down following the shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was a Black man shot by a police officer in the Wendy’s parking lot. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a $10,000 reward was offered for any information regarding the incident. On June 23, suspect Natalie White was charged with first-degree arson. White was presumably Brooks’ girlfriend.

NATIONAL

Trump discourages coronavirus testing

As several states come out of lockdown, the COVID-19 pandemic remains. There was a spike in cases, but according to President Trump, America’s coronavirus testing technology is too advanced and “testing is a double-edged sword.”

“Here’s the bad part. When … you do testing, to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re gonna find more cases,” Trump said.

Trump has asked testing to slow down because he believes that the more people that test positive for the virus, the worse it makes the virus look.

INTERNATIONAL

The war on Yemen continues

The second Yemen Civil War began on March 22, 2015, and on Tuesday, rebels of Yemen struck the Saudi capital with ballistic missiles and drones. According to The Washington Post, this follows one of Saudi Arabia’s attempts to mediate conflict in Southern Yemen. The Saudi Arabian-led intervention is also known as the Arab coalition and was launched in 2015. The civil war is between two factions: the Yemeni government and an Islamic political and armed movement. The Islamic armed movement, also known as the Houthis, plan to continue harsher military operations until Saudi Arabia ceases intervention.

CRIME BLOTTER

June 1

Who cares?! My tax dollars pay for this.

At 6:07 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of interference to government property at the University Lofts. The case is still active.

June 7

Thankfully, I’m hiding behind a computer screen.

A Georgia State student was a victim of online terroristic threats at 3:30 p.m. The case is still active.

June 12

“They don’t even go here!”

Criminal trespass occurred at 11:20 a.m. by a non-Georgia State offender at the Suntrust Building.

June 15

It’s like Picasso!

At 10:55 a.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of vandalism at Dahlberg Hall. The case is still active.

June 23

Calm… for now.

No reported cases.