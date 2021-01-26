Jan. 26 News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

The “Home Run King” has passed away

Baseball great and civil rights activist Hank Aaron passed away Friday. The media reported that Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. He was 86 years old. Atlanta officials opened up Truist Park to allow fans to view Aaron’s statue for the weekend. The Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons will retire his No. 44 jersey for the 2021 season. Aaron held the most celebrated record in sports history for more than 30 years after hitting 755 home runs.

NATIONAL

Donald Trump second impeachment trial date set

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule late Friday after reaching an agreement with Republicans. The House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday. The Senate aims to begin the trial the week of Feb. 8. If convicted, Congress could ban Trump from holding public office ever again. A two-thirds majority vote of senators – 67 if all 100 members vote – is required to convict the president.

INTERNATIONAL

39 immigrants found suffocated to death

Four U.K. men were arrested for the murder of 39 Vietnamese immigrants, who suffocated in the back of the container truck while crossing the border from Belgium to England in 2019. Gheorghe Nica and Ronan Hughes, were sentenced to 27 and 20 years, respectively. The third member of the operation, Eamonn Harrison, who towed the trailer, was sentenced to 18 years behind bars. The driver Maurice Robinson who found the migrants dead, was sentenced to 13 years.

NEWS BLOTTER

Jan. 14

Crimes at the W

A Georgia State student was the victim of criminal property damage at the W parking lot at 1:13 p.m. Case is active.

Jan. 16

Early bird gets the damage?

At 5:02 a.m., a Georgia State student was the victim of property damage on J Parking Deck. The case is still active.

Jan. 18

Hank wouldn’t approve

A Georgia State student was the victim of a robbery on Hank Aaron Drive at 8:11 p.m. The Atlanta Police Department is handling the active case.

Jan. 20

Thieves never finish first.

At University West, a Georgia State student was the victim of larceny at 4:43 p.m. Case is still active.

Jan. 20

Luck had nothing to do with this

Georgia State police arrested a non-Georgia State offender for criminal trespass at 60 Luckie Street at 11:20 p.m. The case was exceptionally cleared.

Jan. 20

Is this common?

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for criminal trespass at the University Commons at 11:36 p.m. The case was exceptionally cleared.