Jan. 19: Three Big Things

School

Gene Hillâ€™s women are hooping to begin the new year

After the Panthers womenâ€™s team waited almost a month to play, they dominated Coastal Carolina Friday 73-55, in their first game since Dec. 21. The Panthers used a dominant fourth quarter to secure the first of two big wins, as the next day, they completed the sweep, knocking off the Chanticleers again 76-65.

Head coach Gene Hillâ€™s women are off to one of the best starts in school history, evident by their six wins in just nine games. Last year, the team won only eight of their 29 games.

State

Clint Capelaâ€™s great numbers overlooked by 1-2 week

The Atlanta Hawks won only one of their three games last week, and it came against a Philadelphia 76ers team that was unsure if they had enough players to play in the hours leading up to the contest. On Friday, the Hawks suffered a crushing 116-92 loss to the Utah Jazz and then lost to the Trail Blazers 112-106 Saturday.

Clint Capela put up some great numbers, averaging 17.6 points on 62% shooting and 12.3 rebounds. However, he canâ€™t be the only player giving it his all.

National

The NFLâ€™s conference championship games are set

After the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up wins this past weekend, Sundayâ€™s NFC championship game seems to be a thriller: Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers. Two of the greatest to ever do it with a Super Bowl appearance on the line.

The AFC championship game will come down to two MVP candidates leading their teams, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills seek their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994. However, they will have to go through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to do so.