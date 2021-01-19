Jan. 19 News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Atlanta Falcons hire new head coach

Arthur Smith was named the new Atlanta Falcons head coach after firing Dan Quinn in October. The team had a 0-5 start in the season when Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris assumed the role of interim head coach. Smith was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina, where he started his career. Before accepting the Falcons position, Smith was named offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans to start the 2019 season.

NATIONAL

Biden outlines $1.9 trillion stimulus package

On Thursday, President-elect Biden outlined his $1.9 trillion stimulus package. More than $400 billion of the package goes directly to pandemic relief. Most of the package will help accelerate the vaccine deployment and safely reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office. The plan will include $1,400 stimulus payments to individuals and families, with $300 weekly unemployment benefits, federally mandated paid leave for workers and for child care costs.

INTERNATIONAL

Travelers to England quarantine for 10 days

All international arrivals to England will have to quarantine for 10 days amid concerns of spreading COVID-19 to new individuals. The UK government previously opened up their “travel corridors” between countries with fewer coronavirus cases. Unfortunately, Grant Shapps, the UK’s transport minister, said he is suspending the corridors. Snapps said UK experts had previously assessed the risk of each country. Now, that is increasingly difficult because of the number of people traveling.

CRIME BLOTTER

Jan. 9

Were you lost?

At 8:13 a.m., a non-Georgia State offender was stopped for criminal trespassing on the J Deck. It was exceptionally cleared.

Jan. 10

Joyriding in the W

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested on the W parking deck for auto trespassing at 1:20 a.m.

Jan. 11

Waiting for football Sunday, maybe?

Georgia State police arrested a non-Georgia State offender at 9:59 p.m. at GSU stadium for criminal trespass.

Jan. 12

Paying for parking wasn’t an option

Georgia State police cleared a non-Georgia State offender for criminal trespass on the J Deck at 8:51 p.m.

Jan. 14

Taking an “L” in the W

A Georgia State student was the victim of criminal property damage in the W parking deck at 1:18 p.m.