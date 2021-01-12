Jan. 12 News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Rev. Raphael Warnock wins one of Georgia Senate seats

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoff seats, defeating incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler. Warnock became the first Black senator in Georgia’s history. He spent the past 15 years leading Ebenezer Baptist Church, formerly where Martin Luther King Jr preached. The results from the senate race are expected to be certified later this month.

NATIONAL

Rioters invade US Capitol

Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday to express their rage over Democrats’ win in the president and U.S. Senate elections. The crowd managed to override Capitol police and breached through the security gates.The Congress members certifying the election of Joe Biden had to evacuate for safety. The FBI have issued statements asking for the public’s assistance to find some of the rioters.

INTERNATIONAL

Hong Kong police arrest 50 pro-democracy activist

Police detained more than 50 people, all of whom were candidates in an unofficial opposition primary in 2020 ahead of the Hong Kong legislature’s election. They are accused of trying to “overthrow” the Chinese government. Yet, the activists claim the new law is designed to remove “dissent”. City leader Carrie Lam later scrapped the election, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Activists called the move a thinly veiled attempt to stop expected opposition gains.

CRIME BLOTTER

Dec. 31

Losing money at the Green Lot

A Georgia State student was the victim of property damage at the Green Lot at 10:19 a.m. The case is currently still active.

Dec. 31

Just trying to “spark” things up

The Georgia State Police arrested a non-Georgia State offender at Sparks Hall for criminal trespass at 8:08 p.m.

Jan. 3

Just take your “L” in peace

At 2:30 a.m a non-GSU offender was arrested for criminal trespass in the L parking deck. Case is exceptionally cleared.

Jan. 4

Common sense just isn’t common anymore

At 4:18 p.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of larceny at the University Commons. The case is still active.

Jan. 7

“Below” not “above” the influence

The Georgia State Police arrested a non-GSU offender on a drug law violation charge at 1:05 p.m on Pryor Street.

Jan. 7

Just trying to catch a vibe

At 12:33 p.m a Georgia State student was charged with drug law violation on Piedmont Central. Case is under Judicial review.