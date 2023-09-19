Importance of prioritizing mental health

College can be a stressful and demanding time for many students, particularly those who are new to the area or attending college for the first time. The added pressures of adjusting to a new environment, academic demands and social expectations can take a toll on a student’s mental health. To address these challenges, Georgia State recognizes the importance of mental health and offers a variety of resources for its students, including the Counseling and Testing Center.

The prevalence of mental health issues among college students is still a significant concern, according to a 2022 study by the American College Health Association and its Undergrad Reference Group Data Report. In the past year, 65.7% of undergraduate students reported feeling overwhelming anxiety, and 47.7% reported feeling so depressed that it was difficult to function. These numbers are slightly higher than the numbers reported in the previous National College Health Assessment survey.

The report also notes that first-year students reported higher rates of mental health issues compared to other undergraduates. Specifically, 69.3% of first-year students reported experiencing overwhelming anxiety, and 49.9% reported feeling so depressed that it was difficult to function. These numbers are also slightly higher than the numbers reported in the previous NCHA survey. However, 42.8% of students were able to receive counseling through their university.

Georgia State’s Counseling and Testing Center continues to be a valuable resource for students who may be struggling with their mental health. By taking advantage of the services provided by the center, students can learn coping skills, manage stress and improve their overall mental health.

Through innovative practices and effective intervention, over the past six years, the center has increased access to serve 65% more students. In 2019–20, the center conducted more than 12,000 appointments. These statistics demonstrate the high demand for counseling services and the importance of accessible mental health resources on campus.

Unfortunately, there is still a stigma around seeking help for mental health issues. 40% of college students throughout the 2010s did not seek help for mental health issues due to stigma, according to a National Alliance on Mental Illness survey. However, seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. It takes courage to recognize when you need help and to take action to address your mental health.

By utilizing the services offered at the center, students can learn effective coping skills that can lead to better stress management as well as an overall improvement in their mental health. The center also provides a plethora of resources to help students deal with a variety of issues, such as relationship problems, academic struggles and adjusting to college life. These resources can be especially helpful for students who may be feeling overwhelmed by the transition to college or are struggling to manage their workload.

The center offers psychiatric evaluations, which can help students determine if they need medication to manage any underlying mental health conditions. With the help of the Student Health Clinic, students can access medication management services as well. By taking advantage of all of the resources provided by the Counseling and Testing Center, students can work towards improving their mental health and achieving their academic goals.

Georgia State’s counseling center offers a multitude of services that can greatly benefit students’ mental health and well-being. It is essential for students to prioritize their mental health, as it is a crucial component of their overall well-being and success in college. Mental health struggles can negatively impact a student’s academic and personal goals, so it is important to address any concerns early on.

The counseling center provides a safe and confidential space for students to discuss their concerns with trained professionals. These professionals can offer personalized support and guidance tailored to each individual’s unique experiences and needs. Like one-on-one counseling sessions, the center also offers group therapy, workshops and other resources that can help students develop coping strategies for managing stress, anxiety and other mental health concerns. Seeking help when needed is a sign of strength, not weakness. Students should feel empowered to take control of their mental health and well-being by utilizing the counseling center’s resources. By doing so, you can improve your quality of life and build a strong foundation for success in college and beyond.