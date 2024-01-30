Hawks, Lakers, and Spurs involved in trade talks surrounding Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks are the 10th seed in the East, a position they’ve been stuck in for most of the season. Front offices around the league have been busy, as speculation has circulated that the Hawks are looking to move some key pieces around as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches. Guard Dejounte Murray has been the main topic of these conversations.

The Hawks acquired Murray before the 2022-2023 season with hopes that he could help turn the team around alongside All-NBA point guard Trae Young. Despite Murray’s 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this season on a career-high 47.1% shooting, the Hawks have not been as successful as they imagined. While Murray’s performance hasn’t been the direct cause for the Hawks’ record so far, he has the most trade value on the team.

Murray, who drained back-to-back game-winners against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in January, has played well this season, making him the number one option for a lot of teams interested in making trades soon. Murray is also under contract through the 2026-27 season, solidifying him a spot on a new roster until then if the Hawks do decide to move on from him.

The Hawks reportedly want two first-round picks and a player of value included in a package for Murray. They have actively negotiated with several teams, such as the Spurs, Heat, 76ers, and more. The Lakers had “pretty extensive conversations about a Dejounte Murray trade a couple of weeks ago,” per NBA Insider Shams Charania.

In those trade talks, discussions involve former All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell. Atlanta has expressed interest in a Russell deal only if a third team becomes part of the trade deal. Austin Reeves has also been on the Hawks’ radar, but the Lakers have made it clear the 25-year-old guard is untouchable.

While a trade to the West Coast isn’t completely set in stone, the Spurs are another team who have had their eye on Murray. The 27-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with San Antonio, where he made an All-Star appearance and has a close relationship with head coach Greg Popovich. Murray reportedly isn’t opposed to a trade back to the team that drafted him.

Murray averaged a career-high 9.2 assists during his final season in San Antonio and would answer the Spurs’ prayers, as they’ve been searching for a distributor at the point guard position. Not to mention, he would be paired up with the number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

The Hawks’ trade talks don’t stop at Murray. Forward De’Andre Hunter is on the list of potential trade targets for the Cavaliers. Cleveland has been searching for another young forward to suit up with the talented backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Despite Hunter’s below-average performance on the defensive end, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 40.4% from beyond the arc and 14.9 points per game, making him a potentially solid wing for the Cavaliers.

It seems the only players Atlanta has deemed off-limits are guard Trea Young and forward Jalen Johnson according to John Hollinger of The Athletic. With about two weeks left until the trade deadline, teams around the league are expected to watch the Hawks closely and continue to pursue trade talks.