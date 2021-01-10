Hawks fall short to LaMelo Ball, Hornets 113-105 to cap off a winless week

The Atlanta Hawks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 113-105 Saturday night, extending their losing skid to four games.Â

It was an inefficient night for Atlanta, as they shot just 37% from the field. The Hornets defense stiffened up and made points hard to come by for Atlanta.Â

Lloyd Pierceâ€™s team struggled to make open shots as well contested and had very few answers on the defensive end for a potent offensive attack displayed by Charlotte.Â

Cam Reddish had a great game and finished with a team-leading 21 points, also adding five rebounds. His scoring was nice to see, especially with the team struggling to make baskets. Reddish was shooting the ball with confidence, and it contributed to his having one of his better nights this season.Â

Deâ€™Andre Hunter scored 20 points on an efficient 6-12 from the field added eight rebounds with two blocks. Hunter continues to impress this season and has been one of the most dependable players on the team this far.Â

It was another tough shooting night for Trae Young, who scored 15 points on a frustrating 5-19 from the field. He also dished out 10 assists. As the engine for the Hawks, Young cannot seem to find his shot and has immensely struggled over the last two games.Â

Atlanta did one thing well in this game: they dominated the boards.Â

They finished with a plus-nine advantage Saturday night and continue to punish opponents with second-chance opportunities each and every night. Atlanta also had 11 more offensive rebounds than the Hornets.

Clint Capela finished with a game-high 13 rebounds and added seven points. Capela continues to be a dominant force on the glass and provides a luxury the Hawks have not had in quite some time.Â

And for the Hornets, everything flowed well.

Â They had a strong second quarter where they were able to extend their lead after a hot-shooting first quarter that helped them amass 31 points. Charlotte shot over 50% and was able to build an eight-point lead going into the half.Â

Rookie LaMelo Ball continues to build on his hype. Ball became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double as he had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. It was a great night for the young player as he continues to remind the league of his potential. Ball has a great feel for the game, and he sees the floor well and sets up his teammates with assists. Ball also knows when to be aggressive and to look for his own shot, which is proving to be a deadly combination. It wonâ€™t be long until Ball is a starter in this league.Â

Terry Rozier had a great night from the field, as he led the Hornets with 23 points and a stout defensive effort, adding four steals and wreaking havoc in the backcourt on the defensive end. Rozierâ€™s play is a critical component in Charlotteâ€™s getting back to the playoffs this season.Â

PJ Washingtonâ€™s play was also stellar. The second-year man gave Hornetsâ€™ head coach James Borrego 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

Borregoâ€™s team had a great shooting night: 50% from the field and 45% from three. They moved the ball well and set up easy opportunities from three and in transition through their 27 assists.Â

The Hawks have a chance to redeem themselves and pick up a win over a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night. As of now, the game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff from State Farm Arena.