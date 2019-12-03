Have a headbanging holiday season with this playlist

Music is always one of the first things to which people turn to get them in the holiday spirit. But, for those with louder music taste, here is a list of some of the best rock and metal holiday hits.

“Heavy Metal Christmas” by Twisted Sister

Twisted Sister’s Christmas album called “A Twisted Christmas” ends with this rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The track starts off strong with lead singer Dee Snider singing that, instead of “a partridge in a pear tree,” he wants “a tattoo of Ozzy.” Other things he wants for Christmas include spandex pants, five stolen rings, hairspray and more.

“Oh Come All Ye Faithful” by Twisted Sister

Another song from “A Twisted Christmas,” this rendition of a Christmas classic plays to the tune of Twisted Sister’s popular hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” The humorous music video accompanying the song features the band crashing a Christmas party.

“Happy X-Mas (War Is Over)” by Tommy Shaw

This rendition of a classic John Lennon Christmas song is sung by Styx’s second lead singer Tommy Shaw. The song keeps the same general tune as the original but features electric guitars with heavy distortion and Shaw’s impressive vocal talent, allowing him to scream the high notes in perfect, metal fashion.

“Hanukkah Gone Metal” by Gods of Fire

The title track of Gods of Fire’s album “Hanukkah Gone Metal,” the song lists out the things the singer received on each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. The song is theatrical in nature and features many impressive high notes and screams with heavy guitar riffs in the background. The list increases in music intensity, leading up to the singer being given “the gift of metal” on the eighth night of Hanukkah.

“No Gelt, No Glory” by Gods of Fire

This track, also from “Hanukkah Gone Metal,” captures attention immediately with a distinctive, heavy riff that draws the audience right in. The song tells a story of the singer taking his dreidel to the “spinagogue,” where he plans to win the “Hanukkah crown.” The humorous song is impressively produced and sung as the singer launches into signature screams wanting for victory.

“Run Run Rudolph” by Lemmy

Late metal legend Lemmy Kilmister sings this Christmas classic with Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top and Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters and Nirvana. Kilmister’s distinctive, growling vocals drive this track along with the impressive, dirty guitar track. The song is a perfect heavy metal spin on the Chuck Berry classic.

“Santa Claws is Coming to Town” by Alice Cooper

This track begins with Alice Cooper spelling out “Santa Claws” with the sound of haunting, blowing wind in the background before launching into an incredible riff, perfectly suited for the shock rocker. Cooper’s signature, snarling vocals drive the track along with former Marilyn Manson guitarist John 5 and a guitar track reminiscent of haunting church bells.

For those with a music taste on the louder side, these suggestions are sure to get anyone in the headbanging holiday spirit.