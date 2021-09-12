Georgia State’s defensive woes continue in 59-17 loss to North Carolina

The Georgia State Panthers struggled to slow down Sam Howell and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night in a 59-17 defeat.

North Carolina controlled the second half, using a 403-131 total yards advantage outscore the Panthers 35-7.

In a game that Panthers’ head coach Shawn Elliott described as “embarrassing,” a few bright spots gave the team some life. Georgia State march 75 yards down the field for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. After Cornelious Brown led the offense into Tar Heel territory, Tucker Gregg saved the drive with a crucial six-yard run on fourth down leading to Brown’s four-yard score.

The Panthers run-focused offense averaged just four yards on 45 carries. They also rushed for 181 yards and passed for 90. The biggest run of the night came from backup quarterback Darren Grainger, who broke off late in the fourth quarter for a 36-yard run with 8:19 to go in the fourth. After a replay review confirmed Grainger was out at the two-yard line, Marcus Carroll punched it in on the next play.

Shawn Elliott and his team trailed 14-3 after the first, but then Tar Heels quarterback and Heisman hopeful Sam Howell reminded people why he’s so highly thought of and entered this season as one of the top players in the nation. He finished with 456 total yards and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).

The Panthers host the Charlotte 49ers next Saturday at 7 p.m. EST as the team looks to win their first game of the season in Center Parc Stadium.