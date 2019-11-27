Georgia State women’s basketball falls again, this time to Alabama A&M

Looking to seal its first win of the season, the Georgia State women’s basketball team (0-4) hit the hardwood at the GSU Sports Arena Tuesday night. Gene Hill’s ladies were aggressive from the first tip, but fell to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 67-52.

For the Bulldogs, Dariauna Lewis was a force to be reckoned with. She finished with a game-high 21 and grabbed 20 rebounds en route to a mammoth double-double. Deshawna Harper also added 15 points.

The Panthers struggled early with turnovers and missed shots, as they failed to get into a rhythm. When it was all said and done, the turnover tally was not a pretty one, as the team recorded a season-worst 27.

Taylor Hosendove was just about the only option for the Panthers on the offensive end. The sophomore finished with team-highs in points (14), rebounds (nine) and assists (two). Taylor Henderson added 10 points of her own, on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

While Hill’s ladies battled in the fourth quarter, time was their ultimate enemy. The Bulldogs killed off the clock and improved their record to 2-3 on the season in front of their traveling fans.

The schedule does not get any easier for Georgia State, as the Panthers travel to El Paso, Texas to face off against New Mexico State and the University of Texas at El Paso in the UTEP Thanksgiving Classic.