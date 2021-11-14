Georgia State upsets No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 on the road

Georgia State secured their signature win of the season on Saturday in a 42-40 thriller over the No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The win puts the Panthers back at .500 after starting the season at 1-4.

Last year, the Panthers fell 51-0 at home to the Chanticleers, and thereâ€™s no doubt that the some who played in that game were seeking revenge.Â

The victory against Coastal was a team win with both sides of the ball executing in crucial moments.Â

Darren Grainger and Tucker Gregg headlined an impressive day from a Panthers offense that totaled 373 yards. Grainger threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns. As a whole, Georgia State did well in taking care of the ball. The team didnâ€™t have a single turnover but forced two from Coastal Carolina. Greggâ€™s team-high 18 carries gave him 67 yards. His longest run was only eight yards, but he still scored three times, proving his worth as a goal-to-go running back. Panthersâ€™ running back Jaymest Williams led the team averaging 7.5 yards on the ground and 82 yards overall.Â Â

However, it was the defense that made the biggest plays in the clutch. The Panthers’ pass rush turned up the heat, sacking Chanticleersâ€™ quarterback Bryce Carpenter four times and forcing two turnovers.Â

Coastal Carolina was without standout quarterback Grayson McCall after he was ruled out earlier this week with an upper-body injury. It was his first missed game of the season.

The win keeps the slim hopes of winning the Sun Belt Conferenceâ€™s East division alive, and they now sit a win away from their third consecutive bowl appearance.Â Next up for the Panthers return to Center Parc Stadium and face the Arkansas Red Wolves next Saturday at 2 p.m. EST.Â