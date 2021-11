Georgia State upsets No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 on the road

Georgia State secured their signature win of the season on Saturday in a 42-40 thriller over the No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The win puts the Panthers back at .500 after starting the season at 1-4.

Last year, the Panthers fell 51-0 at home to the Chanticleers, and there’s no doubt that the some who played in that game were seeking revenge.

The victory against Coastal was a team win with both sides of the ball executing in crucial moments.

Darren Grainger and Tucker Gregg headlined an impressive day from a Panthers offense that totaled 373 yards. Grainger threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns. As a whole, Georgia State did well in taking care of the ball. The team didn’t have a single turnover but forced two from Coastal Carolina. Gregg’s team-high 18 carries gave him 67 yards. His longest run was only eight yards, but he still scored three times, proving his worth as a goal-to-go running back. Panthers’ running back Jaymest Williams led the team averaging 7.5 yards on the ground and 82 yards overall.

However, it was the defense that made the biggest plays in the clutch. The Panthers’ pass rush turned up the heat, sacking Chanticleers’ quarterback Bryce Carpenter four times and forcing two turnovers.

Coastal Carolina was without standout quarterback Grayson McCall after he was ruled out earlier this week with an upper-body injury. It was his first missed game of the season.

The win keeps the slim hopes of winning the Sun Belt Conference’s East division alive, and they now sit a win away from their third consecutive bowl appearance. Next up for the Panthers return to Center Parc Stadium and face the Arkansas Red Wolves next Saturday at 2 p.m. EST.