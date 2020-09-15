Georgia State University president Mark Becker announces his resignation

After serving the Georgia State community for more than a decade, Georgia State University President Mark Becker announced on Sept. 15 that he will be resigning in June 2021.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Becker made his announcement today “to give the Georgia Board of Regents ample time to conduct a search for his replacement.”

Before he was the president of Georgia State, Becker was the executive vice president of academic affairs for the University of South Carolina, dean of the School of Public Health and assistant vice president of public health preparedness for the University of Minnesota. He then began his presidency in January 2009.

According to the Georgia State News Hub, Georgia State has become “widely recognized as the national leader in the introduction of highly successful, innovative programs and initiatives to foster student success.” The university was also ranked No.2 for most innovative under his care.This has all been accomplished under Becker’s presidency.

Becker’s tenure at Georgia State includes setting records for enrollment and graduating the most students. He also helped improve finances for Georgia State through numerous fundraising efforts.

Following his leave, Becker plans to focus his time on writing and conducting research.

A nationwide search has begun for Georgia State’s next president.