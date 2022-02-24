Georgia State takes control in the second half to extend winning streak to six games

There you have it folks. In one of the last games at the GSU Sports Arena, the Panthers have beaten the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 82-70.

Georgia State will head into their final home game on a six-game win streak.

The Panthers struggled in the first half due to a turnover happy offense that gave away the ball 10 times. They turned it around in the second, due in large part to great guard play from seniors Justin Roberts and Corey Allen. They combined for 30 points, each scoring 15 apiece.

Guard Kane Williams struggled throughout the game going 1-10 from the field, ending with seven points. Despite the shooting struggles, Williams got it done elsewhere finishing with six assists and seven rebounds.

Collin Moore also had himself a night scoring a season-high 11 points. Moore has averaged five minutes a game this year, but after some foul trouble arose, his number was called. He contributed across the board ending with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists as he played 17 minutes on the night.

Despite his lack of minutes all year, Coach Lanier knew when he called on Moore’s number he would prove to be essential.

“There wasn’t a thought process. I gave him an opportunity and he came in and made the most out of it,” said Coach Lanier. We had a little foul trouble and he [Moore] got an opportunity. Coming off knee surgery and his bouts with COVID, he hasn’t been himself, but we knew he had it in him.”

On Feb. 25th, the Panthers will play the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns for the second time this season. When the two teams met in January, Georgia State beat them in a close contest 68-64.

Although a good game, this contest will have a little more at stake. It will be the last time fans can catch the Panthers play in the Sports Arena before they break into the new Convocation Center next season.

The Panthers look to do the opposite of what the first men’s basketball team did at GSU, aiming for the win and ending their season on a high note.