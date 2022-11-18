Georgia State Soccer Regular Season Recap

Regular season play is now over in the Sun Belt. The Georgia State Panthers are getting ready to start postseason tournament play, but let’s take a look at how the team played as a whole this season.Â

Statistics:

This season Georgia State was top-five in eight stat categories as a team. This included: shots (fifth), points (second), goals (second), goals per game (second), assists (second), assists per game (second), saves (seconds) and corners (fourth). Midfielder Simon Carlson was first in points (14 points), points per game (1.75), goals (five), goals per game (0.62) and game-winning goals (two). Simon was also ninth this season in total shots (18 shots) and shots per game (2.25).Â

On the defensive side of the ball, goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg was eighth in the conference for goals against average with 2.00, fifth in save percentage (.680%), second in total saves (34 saves) and third in saves per game (4.25).Â

There were a few statistics that the Panthers were at the lower end this season. This would be goals allowed (16), goals against average (2.00), shutouts (one) and yellow cards (21).Â

Regular season:Â

The Panthers ended the regular season 11-3-3. This would include wins against South Carolina and Old Dominion. The Panthers would also have ties against ranked sixth-ranked Marshall and Coastal Carolina.Â

The soccer team started the season going 6-2-1. This would include a five-game winning streak before losing to Kentucky which was ranked fifth at the time and 23rd-ranked Lipscomb. The season would end on a two-game winning streak heading into post-season play.Â

Individual leaders:Â

The soccer team had multiple players leading the team to victory throughout the regular season. This includes forward Max Wilkins, and midfielders Simon Carlson and Justin McLean. McLean would end the season with the team’s highest total assist numbers (seven) and the highest assist per game average (0.39). Justin would also have 13 points (0.72 points per game) and nine shots on goal.Â

Carlson this season would be the driving force for the team’s success. Totaling 18 points for the Panthers (one point per game) and the team’s highest shots-on-goal percentage at 55.9%. Carlson would also total four assists on the team and seven goals.Â

The final workhorse is Wilkins. He would also total seven goals on the season along with a shot percentage of 30.4%. Wilkins also averaged 0.93 points per game and 0.47 goals per game.Â

Conference Achievements

Carlson’s amazing play with the Panthers this season earned him a spot on the Sun Belt All-Conference first team. He is the only Georgia State player selected to either the first or second team this season.Â

The Panthers are done with the regular season and are now on the ultimate quest for the program’s second conference championship. The journey started on Nov 6th at 7:00 pm against Old Dominion.Â