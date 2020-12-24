Georgia State SGA EVP arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges

Georgia State student Carlos Porter was arrested on Dec. 8 on charges of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

Porter was the Student Government Association executive vice president of the Newton campus and was a candidate in SGA’s 2020 presidential election for the Atlanta campus.

An investigation led by the GBI looking into Porter began after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officials stated in a press release. The informant accused Porter of uploading child pornography to an unidentified “popular social media application.”

Officials then searched Porter’s home and all electronic devices, finding evidence they determined was enough to make an arrest. Porter was taken into custody and booked in the Newton County Jail.