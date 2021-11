Georgia State menâ€™s soccer is heading to the NCAA Tournament

Georgia State’s men’s soccer season isn’t over yet: the Panthers are heading to the NCAA Tournament after receiving an at-large berth. The announcement came earlier today, and the team wasted no time sharing the news with fans.

The Panthers’ 12-6 record this season included two wins over ranked opponents, the No. 13 Akron Zips in early October and the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers in Thursday’s MAC Conference Tournament semifinals.

Georgia State boasts George Proctor and Gunther Rankenburg, a pair of All-Conference First Team members as well as All-Conference Second Team members Ethan Sassine and Ross Finnie.

Georgia State will face the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday, with the winner getting a shot at the No. 3 Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday.