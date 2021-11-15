Georgia State menâ€™s soccer is heading to the NCAA Tournament

Georgia Stateâ€™s menâ€™s soccer season isnâ€™t over yet: the Panthers are heading to the NCAA Tournament after receiving an at-large berth. The announcement came earlier today, and the team wasted no time sharing the news with fans.

The Panthersâ€™ 12-6 record this season included two wins over ranked opponents, the No. 13 Akron Zips in early October and the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers in Thursdayâ€™s MAC Conference Tournament semifinals.Â

Georgia State boasts George Proctor and Gunther Rankenburg, a pair of All-Conference First Team members as well as All-Conference Second Team members Ethan Sassine and Ross Finnie.

Georgia State will face the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday, with the winner getting a shot at the No. 3 Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday.