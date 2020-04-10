Georgia State lands Virginia transfer Chris Moore

Well, football better come back soon because the Georgia State Panthers are at it again.

The Panthers landed another key transfer in the University of Virginiaâ€™s Chris Moore Thursday. A graduate-senior safety, Mooreâ€™s signing addresses one of the teamâ€™s biggest weaknesses: Georgia Stateâ€™s secondary was among the worst defenses in the conference and gave up over 30 points per game in 2019.

Moore missed the entire 2018 season due to an injury in the spring. In 2019, he bounced back with 42 tackles and helped lead the team to the ACC Championship. He will definitely play a huge role this season as the Panthers Panthers try to go for the Sun Belt Conference crown in 2020.

Georgia State opens up the 2020 season at home against the Murray State Racers on Sept. 5 at Georgia State Stadium.