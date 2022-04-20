Georgia State hires two assistant volleyball head coaches

The Georgia State Athletics department is experiencing many changes this year. The volleyball team has bought in two new faces along with the football team.

The football team added two new coaches to its coaching staff to improve its offense and defense after going 8-5 last year.

The volleyball decided to do the same and add two new assistant coaches to their staff.

After recently hiring a new head coach, Terry Hutchinson, they decided to add the new coaches to the staff in an effort to revamp the coaching staff.

William Tatge will serve as Georgia State’s recruiting coordinator as well as train setters and work primarily with the offensive systems.

Kelsey Lahey, who spent last season as the Director of Volleyball Operations at Marquette, will be head of operations for Georgia State’s program as well as training, serving, receiving and overseeing the defensive systems.

William Tatge served as an assistant coach at Iowa last season after joining the program from Louisiana Tech.

He has over a decade of experience working at the college level helping many schools develop their teams to a high level.

He’s accumulated 10 years of coaching experience. He helped Ohio State, Division II Lees-McRae College, NAIA Montreat College, Durham University in the United Kingdom and Division III Bethany Lutheran College improve during his tenures.

When the team announced his hiring, head coach Hutchinson endorsed him as he had previous experiences with Tatge prior to his arrival at Georgia State.

“I’ve known William for several years now and have always respected his [game knowledge], integrity, and ‘player first’ mindset as a coach,” Hutchinson said.

“Adding William to our staff not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience but also a fun and outgoing presence to the gym which I know our players will love and embrace right away.”

Assistant coach Lahey decided to join the Panthers this season after completing her first season at Marquette University.

As the Director of volleyball operations, she helped them accumulate a 16-2 Record in the Big East conference and a 26-6 record. This also included a trip to the NCAA championship.

Lahey’s career accolades as a player include being a two-time MAAC All-Championship Team selection, a three-time MAAC All-Academic Team selection, a one-time All-MAAC First Team and an All-ECAC Second Team selection.

Her previous experience as a player will help her relate to the players as she will be able to pass on knowledge to the young freshman and sophomores on the roster.

She gained previous experience as an assistant coach for her alma mater at Marist College.

In 2019 she earned critical acclaim by volleyballmag.com as one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the country in Division-I women’s volleyball.

“From the moment I spoke with Kelsey, I could feel her passion for the game and willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed,” Hutchinson said.

“She has a drive and desires to win which will have an immediate impact in our gym. Kelsey’s time as Director of Operations at a perennial top 25 program is a huge asset for our program, and her ability to connect and relate with the players as a coach.”

Fans of the volleyball team have a lot to look forward to next year as the new acquisitions will help the Panthers be better than ever.